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Unity in Diversity: Mamata Banerjee's Vision for West Bengal

Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee emphasizes harmony among religions and highlights inclusive government initiatives. During her visit to Jalpaiguri, she advocates for unity, celebrating festivals like Christmas across faiths. Banerjee's northern Bengal visit aligns with her campaign for upcoming assembly elections, focusing on her government's welfare schemes.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Chalsa | Updated: 24-03-2026 17:42 IST | Created: 24-03-2026 17:42 IST
Unity in Diversity: Mamata Banerjee's Vision for West Bengal
West Bengal
  • Country:
  • India

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee has reaffirmed her commitment to social unity, stating that no divisions should be created based on religion. Speaking at a church event in Jalpaiguri district, Banerjee emphasized the inclusive nature of her government's welfare schemes, designed to benefit all communities.

Banerjee participated in cultural activities at St Lucy Church, highlighting the message of humanity and brotherhood, a central theme of every religion. She asserted that festivals like Christmas symbolize Bengal's rich tradition of inclusivity and cultural unity, with December 25 being a state holiday, reflecting this ethos.

The Chief Minister's visit to northern Bengal is part of her campaign activities for the upcoming West Bengal Assembly elections. Scheduled to visit various constituencies, she aims to showcase her government's achievements and seek support for the Trinamool Congress in the upcoming polls.

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