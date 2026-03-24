Kharge Criticizes Modi's Stance on West Asia Crisis: A Call for Transparency
In a recent statement, Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge criticized Prime Minister Modi's response to the West Asia crisis as insufficient and delayed. Kharge questioned Modi's lack of transparency regarding India's strategic shifts and energy diversification efforts, expressing concern over the country's escalating energy crisis and potential socioeconomic impacts.
- Country:
- India
Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge has criticized Prime Minister Narendra Modi for his recent comments on the West Asia crisis, labeling them as an 'exercise in obfuscation'. Kharge accused Modi of delivering a statement that is both too late and insufficiently transparent.
Highlighting the hardships faced by 1,100 sailors stranded in the Strait of Hormuz, Kharge questioned Modi's diplomatic strategy and India's failure to secure safe passage for its vessels. He also scrutinized the prime minister's claims of energy diversification, pointing to ongoing shortages and price hikes across India.
Kharge's critique follows Modi's announcement of seven empowered groups to address the crisis's long-term impacts. Kharge called for more clarity and preparedness as India's energy crisis deepens, drawing parallels to the Covid-19 pandemic's severe consequences.
(With inputs from agencies.)
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