AIADMK Promises Free Refrigerators and Welfare Schemes in 2026 Poll Manifesto

AIADMK general secretary Edappadi K Palaniswami has pledged free refrigerators to all rice ration cardholders if his party secures victory in the 2026 Tamil Nadu Assembly election. This promise, along with distributing free dal and cooking oil, revives the populist strategies known from the era of late Chief Minister J Jayalalithaa.

Palaniswami also unveiled a comprehensive manifesto encompassing various welfare measures. These include subsidies for LPG cylinders, financial aid for women, and incentives for working women. He has assured increased pensions and measures to alleviate rural employment woes, positioning the AIADMK as a champion of the marginalized.

The manifesto release was coupled with sharp criticism of the ruling DMK government, branding it as corrupt and ineffective. The AIADMK accuses DMK of tax hikes and escalating essential commodity prices, claiming that their governance has left Tamil Nadu in disarray.

(With inputs from agencies.)