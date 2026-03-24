India Advocates for Peace Amid West Asia Tensions

India is urging for a swift de-escalation and restoration of peace in West Asia. Following a conversation between Prime Minister Narendra Modi and US President Donald Trump, the emphasis was placed on maintaining the security of the Strait of Hormuz, a critical passage for global maritime trade.

The phone call, initiated by President Trump, took place a day after Washington's decision to extend its deadline for Iran to reopen the Strait of Hormuz. Modi communicated through social media that ensuring the strait remains open and accessible is of vital importance to the world.

US envoy Sergio Gor reiterated the leaders' focus on the significance of keeping this key shipping lane operational. President Trump hinted at ongoing productive talks with Iran, aiming for a comprehensive resolution to the tensions affecting the Middle East.

(With inputs from agencies.)