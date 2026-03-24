Rising Tensions: Middle East Conflict and Its Global Fallout

In a week marked by mounting tensions, hopes for de-escalation in the Middle East were dashed as US President Donald Trump announced ongoing talks with Iran that have shown no visible progress. Despite extending the deadline for reopening the Strait of Hormuz, fighting continues to devastate the region.

Financial markets experienced a rollercoaster, with oil prices easing slightly after Trump's announcement but remaining volatile. The death toll continues to rise, affecting thousands in Iran, Lebanon, Israel, and among US military personnel and civilians in the Gulf region. Displacement numbers climb as conflicts persist.

The ripple effects of the conflict are felt far and wide. Philippine President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. has declared a state of national energy emergency in response to supply shortages. Meanwhile, Amazon's data operations in Bahrain have suffered disruptions due to drone activity linked to the conflict.

(With inputs from agencies.)