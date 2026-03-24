Mass Resignation of TSA Officers Exacerbates Airport Delays Amid Government Shutdown

The resignation of more than 450 Transportation Security Administration (TSA) officers since mid-February has led to substantial delays at U.S. airports, the Department of Homeland Security confirmed this Tuesday. Approximately 50,000 TSA officers are currently working without pay, with a second missed paycheck looming.

In response to the growing absence of TSA officers, hundreds of U.S. immigration agents and Homeland Security Investigations officers began deploying to 14 major airports on Monday to assist with security screenings. As wait times at some airports extend beyond three or four hours, DHS reported that nearly 11% of TSA officers nationwide—over 3,200—were absent from work.

Particularly high absentee rates were reported at New York JFK, Baltimore, Houston Hobby, Atlanta, and New Orleans airports, where over 30% of TSA staff did not report on Monday. At various airports, ICE officers have been seen standing by TSA agents checking identifications. This deployment comes as a result of President Trump's decision to send ICE to airports if Congress fails to reach a funding agreement, amidst broader debates about DHS operations and immigration rules.