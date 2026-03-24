Oklahoma Taps Energy Leader for Senate Role: A Fresh Conservative Voice

Oklahoma's governor announced Tuesday that energy executive Alan Armstrong has been appointed to represent the state in the U.S. Senate. This appointment comes following Markwayne Mullin's confirmation as U.S. Homeland Security Secretary.

Armstrong, known for his leadership at Williams Companies in Tulsa, is expected to make significant contributions to energy reform. Governor Kevin Stitt praised Armstrong's conservative values and foresight in forwarding energy legislation.

Armstrong will serve in the Senate until a successor is elected in November's midterm elections. However, due to legal constraints, he will not be able to run for the position. Mullin was officially sworn in as Homeland Security Secretary in a White House ceremony on Tuesday.

(With inputs from agencies.)