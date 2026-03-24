Dimon's Optimism Amid Middle East Conflicts: A Path to Peace?

On Tuesday, Jamie Dimon, CEO of JPMorgan Chase, expressed a cautious optimism about long-term stability in the Middle East. Despite the immediate risks ignited by the February 28 conflict involving the U.S., Israel, and Iran, Dimon believes the region is witnessing a shift that favors permanent peace.

Speaking at the Hill & Valley Forum in Washington, Dimon emphasized the willingness of countries like Saudi Arabia, the UAE, Qatar, the U.S., and Israel to establish lasting peace. However, he acknowledged the short-term risks and criticisms of U.S. wartime actions.

Dimon criticized the U.S. for its lack of wartime industrial capacity while highlighting Iran's role in regional tensions. He stressed Israel's responsibility in fostering a Palestinian state for peace. Despite his optimism, he called for increased military spending and improved supply chains.

(With inputs from agencies.)