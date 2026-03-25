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US Proposes 15-Point Ceasefire Plan to Iran

The United States has sent Iran a 15-point proposal through Pakistan to end the Middle East conflict. The plan, which was reported by several news outlets, addresses Iran's nuclear and ballistic missile programs, maritime routes, and the dismantling of nuclear sites, offering sanctions relief in return.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Washington DC | Updated: 25-03-2026 08:57 IST | Created: 25-03-2026 08:57 IST
US Proposes 15-Point Ceasefire Plan to Iran
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The United States has reportedly proposed a 15-point ceasefire and peace plan to Iran, according to reports from multiple news outlets. Delivered via Pakistan, the proposal includes provisions addressing Iran's ballistic missile and nuclear programs as well as maritime routes.

The plan, which has yet to be fully detailed, includes demands for Iran to dismantle its main nuclear sites and halt all nuclear enrichment activities on its soil. It also calls for Iran to curb support for proxy groups and reopen the Strait of Hormuz. In exchange, the international community would lift nuclear-related sanctions, with the US offering to help monitor Iran's civil nuclear program.

Additionally, the US has pledged to eliminate the 'snapback' mechanism, which allows for the automatic reimposition of sanctions if Iran fails to comply with the terms. The proposal demands access for the International Atomic Energy Agency to Iran's nuclear facilities, including Natanz, Isfahan, and Fordo. President Trump emphasized that the plan's primary goal is to prevent Iran from developing nuclear weapons.

(With inputs from agencies.)

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