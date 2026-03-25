Iran Rejects U.S. Ceasefire Proposal Amid Rising Tensions

An Iranian military spokesperson has dismissed U.S. efforts to establish a ceasefire, casting doubt on the viability of a 15-point plan proposed by Washington. The spokesperson's remarks highlight the firm stance of Iran amidst ongoing hostilities.

Lt. Col. Ebrahim Zolfaghari, representing Iran's Khatam Al-Anbiya Central Headquarters, criticized the U.S. in a video message broadcasted on state television. He emphasized that Iran has consistently maintained its position of non-negotiation with the U.S.

The proposal, reportedly conveyed via Pakistan, comes as tensions escalate in the region, with increasing military deployments by the U.S. and heightened economic ramifications due to disruptions in the Strait of Hormuz.

(With inputs from agencies.)