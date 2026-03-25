Left Menu

Iran Rejects U.S. Ceasefire Proposal Amid Rising Tensions

Iranian military spokesperson Ebrahim Zolfaghari ridiculed U.S. efforts to broker a ceasefire, questioning the sincerity of Washington's proposed 15-point plan. Despite negotiations purportedly progressing through Pakistani intermediaries, Zolfaghari made clear Iran's unwavering stance, amidst intensifying regional conflicts and economic pressures linked to the Strait of Hormuz.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Dubai | Updated: 25-03-2026 10:53 IST | Created: 25-03-2026 10:53 IST
Iran Rejects U.S. Ceasefire Proposal Amid Rising Tensions
  • Country:
  • United Arab Emirates

An Iranian military spokesperson has dismissed U.S. efforts to establish a ceasefire, casting doubt on the viability of a 15-point plan proposed by Washington. The spokesperson's remarks highlight the firm stance of Iran amidst ongoing hostilities.

Lt. Col. Ebrahim Zolfaghari, representing Iran's Khatam Al-Anbiya Central Headquarters, criticized the U.S. in a video message broadcasted on state television. He emphasized that Iran has consistently maintained its position of non-negotiation with the U.S.

The proposal, reportedly conveyed via Pakistan, comes as tensions escalate in the region, with increasing military deployments by the U.S. and heightened economic ramifications due to disruptions in the Strait of Hormuz.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Tensions Rise as ICE Officers Deployed at Major Airports

Tensions Rise as ICE Officers Deployed at Major Airports

 India
2
Tragedy in the Amazon: Colombian Air Force Plane Crash Claims 34 Lives

Tragedy in the Amazon: Colombian Air Force Plane Crash Claims 34 Lives

 Global
3
Bolsonaro Hospitalized Amid House Arrest Suggestion

Bolsonaro Hospitalized Amid House Arrest Suggestion

 Brazil
4
Desperate Voyage: Migrants Found Packed in Stolen Truck Amid Rising Numbers

Desperate Voyage: Migrants Found Packed in Stolen Truck Amid Rising Numbers

 Mexico

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

From Ideas to Impact: ADB’s New Model for Technology Innovation in Development

Georgia Eyes Green Growth Through New Circular Economy Economic Zones Strategy

Inside Pakistan’s Schooling Gap: Why Millions of Children Remain Out of Class

Beyond the Grid: Rethinking Africa’s Path to Sustainable Electrification

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026