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U.S.-Iran Tensions: The Art of Negotiating Alone

The U.S. is reportedly negotiating with itself over a deal to end Middle Eastern conflicts. An Iranian military spokesman mocked this approach, questioning America's strategy and claiming Iranian forces guarantee regional stability. A 15-point plan by Washington is said to be in Tehran's hands.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 25-03-2026 10:54 IST | Created: 25-03-2026 10:54 IST
U.S.-Iran Tensions: The Art of Negotiating Alone
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In a striking commentary on ongoing diplomatic efforts, an Iranian military spokesman claimed that the United States is essentially negotiating with itself over an end to conflicts in the Middle East. This remark followed U.S. President Donald Trump's indication that Iran seeks a deal to alleviate the ongoing war.

According to Iranian state media, Ebrahim Zolfaqari, a spokesman for Iran's armed forces at the Khatam al-Anbiya Central Headquarters, issued a scathing critique of American leadership. He urged, 'Has the level of your inner struggle reached the stage of you negotiating with yourself?' This came after reports surfaced about a 15-point plan drafted by Washington and communicated to Tehran, aiming to resolve regional disputes.

The Iranian official further asserted that unless Washington acknowledges the stabilizing role of Iranian forces in the region, pre-war U.S. investments and favorable energy prices would not resurface. The comments underline the deep-seated tensions that continue to obstruct peaceful resolutions.

(With inputs from agencies.)

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