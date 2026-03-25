AIADMK Releases First Candidate List for 2026 Tamil Nadu Assembly Elections

The All India Anna Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (AIADMK) on Wednesday unveiled its first roster of 23 candidates for the upcoming Tamil Nadu Legislative Assembly elections, scheduled for April 23, 2026. The announcement was made by the party's General Secretary, Edappadi K. Palaniswami, who is also vying for a seat among this initial group.

In an official statement, Palaniswami declared that after thorough deliberation by the AIADMK's Governing Council, the individuals listed have been duly selected as the party's official candidates for their respective constituencies in the upcoming state elections. Prominent figures included in this announcement are K P Munusamy from Veppanahalli and Dindigul C Srinivasan from Dindigul, among others.

The declaration of candidates marks AIADMK's first step in solidifying its electoral strategy ahead of the Assembly elections, with further lists anticipated. Alongside senior leaders named, the party has also aligned with the National Democratic Alliance (NDA), having secured a seat-sharing deal with Tamil Maanila Congress. With the polls set for April 23 and the counting on May 4, AIADMK aims to lead an NDA effort to overhaul the current administration led by the Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK) coalition.

(With inputs from agencies.)