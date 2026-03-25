Left Menu

AIADMK Releases First Candidate List for 2026 Tamil Nadu Assembly Elections

AIADMK announced its initial list of 23 candidates for the 2026 Tamil Nadu Assembly elections. General Secretary Edappadi K. Palaniswami is among those selected. The party aims to unseat the current government with support from allies, including Tamil Maanila Congress, in the NDA coalition.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 25-03-2026 11:15 IST | Created: 25-03-2026 11:15 IST
AIADMK Releases First Candidate List for 2026 Tamil Nadu Assembly Elections
All India Anna Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam's General Secretary Edappadi K. Palaniswami (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

The All India Anna Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (AIADMK) on Wednesday unveiled its first roster of 23 candidates for the upcoming Tamil Nadu Legislative Assembly elections, scheduled for April 23, 2026. The announcement was made by the party's General Secretary, Edappadi K. Palaniswami, who is also vying for a seat among this initial group.

In an official statement, Palaniswami declared that after thorough deliberation by the AIADMK's Governing Council, the individuals listed have been duly selected as the party's official candidates for their respective constituencies in the upcoming state elections. Prominent figures included in this announcement are K P Munusamy from Veppanahalli and Dindigul C Srinivasan from Dindigul, among others.

The declaration of candidates marks AIADMK's first step in solidifying its electoral strategy ahead of the Assembly elections, with further lists anticipated. Alongside senior leaders named, the party has also aligned with the National Democratic Alliance (NDA), having secured a seat-sharing deal with Tamil Maanila Congress. With the polls set for April 23 and the counting on May 4, AIADMK aims to lead an NDA effort to overhaul the current administration led by the Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK) coalition.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Tensions Rise as ICE Officers Deployed at Major Airports

Tensions Rise as ICE Officers Deployed at Major Airports

 India
2
Tragedy in the Amazon: Colombian Air Force Plane Crash Claims 34 Lives

Tragedy in the Amazon: Colombian Air Force Plane Crash Claims 34 Lives

 Global
3
Bolsonaro Hospitalized Amid House Arrest Suggestion

Bolsonaro Hospitalized Amid House Arrest Suggestion

 Brazil
4
Desperate Voyage: Migrants Found Packed in Stolen Truck Amid Rising Numbers

Desperate Voyage: Migrants Found Packed in Stolen Truck Amid Rising Numbers

 Mexico

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

From Ideas to Impact: ADB’s New Model for Technology Innovation in Development

Georgia Eyes Green Growth Through New Circular Economy Economic Zones Strategy

Inside Pakistan’s Schooling Gap: Why Millions of Children Remain Out of Class

Beyond the Grid: Rethinking Africa’s Path to Sustainable Electrification

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026