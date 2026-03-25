Danish PM Mette Frederiksen Resigns After Election Defeat
Danish Prime Minister Mette Frederiksen has resigned following her three-party coalition's defeat in the general election. The nation's political parties will engage in potentially prolonged negotiations to decide the formation of the new government and whether Frederiksen or another leader will take charge.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Copenhagen | Updated: 25-03-2026 15:22 IST | Created: 25-03-2026 15:22 IST
- Country:
- Denmark
Danish Prime Minister Mette Frederiksen resigned on Wednesday following a significant defeat for her three-party coalition in the general election.
The royal palace announced her decision in a formal statement, stating that Frederiksen submitted her resignation to the king.
Parties are now poised to begin intricate negotiations, which could be prolonged, to establish whether the next government will be led by Frederiksen again or by another leader.
(With inputs from agencies.)
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