Left Menu

Danish PM Mette Frederiksen Resigns After Election Defeat

Danish Prime Minister Mette Frederiksen has resigned following her three-party coalition's defeat in the general election. The nation's political parties will engage in potentially prolonged negotiations to decide the formation of the new government and whether Frederiksen or another leader will take charge.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Copenhagen | Updated: 25-03-2026 15:22 IST | Created: 25-03-2026 15:22 IST
Danish PM Mette Frederiksen Resigns After Election Defeat
resignation
  • Country:
  • Denmark

Danish Prime Minister Mette Frederiksen resigned on Wednesday following a significant defeat for her three-party coalition in the general election.

The royal palace announced her decision in a formal statement, stating that Frederiksen submitted her resignation to the king.

Parties are now poised to begin intricate negotiations, which could be prolonged, to establish whether the next government will be led by Frederiksen again or by another leader.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Tensions Rise as ICE Officers Deployed at Major Airports

Tensions Rise as ICE Officers Deployed at Major Airports

 India
2
Tragedy in the Amazon: Colombian Air Force Plane Crash Claims 34 Lives

Tragedy in the Amazon: Colombian Air Force Plane Crash Claims 34 Lives

 Global
3
Bolsonaro Hospitalized Amid House Arrest Suggestion

Bolsonaro Hospitalized Amid House Arrest Suggestion

 Brazil
4
Desperate Voyage: Migrants Found Packed in Stolen Truck Amid Rising Numbers

Desperate Voyage: Migrants Found Packed in Stolen Truck Amid Rising Numbers

 Mexico

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

From Ideas to Impact: ADB’s New Model for Technology Innovation in Development

Georgia Eyes Green Growth Through New Circular Economy Economic Zones Strategy

Inside Pakistan’s Schooling Gap: Why Millions of Children Remain Out of Class

Beyond the Grid: Rethinking Africa’s Path to Sustainable Electrification

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026