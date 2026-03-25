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AIADMK's Strategic Moves: Edappadi K Palaniswami Leads the Charge

The AIADMK, under the leadership of Edappadi K Palaniswami, has announced its first list of candidates for the upcoming Tamil Nadu Assembly election. Palaniswami seeks re-election from the Edappadi constituency and has swiftly finalized seat-sharing arrangements with major allies, outpacing the opposition party, DMK.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Chennai | Updated: 25-03-2026 16:33 IST | Created: 25-03-2026 16:33 IST
AIADMK's Strategic Moves: Edappadi K Palaniswami Leads the Charge
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In a strategic move, AIADMK has surged ahead of its political rival DMK by revealing its initial list of candidates for the April 23 Tamil Nadu Assembly election. Leading the charge, Edappadi K Palaniswami, the party's general secretary, announced his candidacy for re-election from the Edappadi constituency for the sixth consecutive term.

Within a whirlwind of political activity, Palaniswami not only finalized the seat-sharing agreements with key allies like the BJP, PMK, and AMMK but also released a comprehensive 297-point manifesto. As the opposition DMK lags behind in declaring its candidates or manifesto, AIADMK has claimed an early advantage.

Palaniswami, often referred to as EPS, has a long-standing political career, previously serving as Tamil Nadu's Chief Minister and having represented Edappadi since 2011. Other notable AIADMK candidates include K P Munusamy from Veppanahalli, and D Jayakumar from Royapuram.

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