Left Menu

Gulf States Face Existential Threat from Iranian Strikes Amid Rising Tensions

Gulf Arab states alerted the U.N. Human Rights Council about existential threats from Iranian attacks, potentially constituting war crimes. The conflict involves Iranian retaliation against U.S.-Israeli strikes, impacting infrastructure and civilians. The situation, tagged as dangerous and unpredictable, demands immediate international action to halt such hostilities.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 25-03-2026 17:13 IST | Created: 25-03-2026 17:13 IST
Gulf States Face Existential Threat from Iranian Strikes Amid Rising Tensions

Gulf Arab states warned the U.N. Human Rights Council of existential threats from Iranian strikes on their critical infrastructure, as discussed on Wednesday. The violence, viewed as potential war crimes by the U.N. rights chief, has been a response to ongoing hostilities with the U.S. and Israel, culminating in civilian casualties and escalating oil prices.

Kuwait and the UAE highlighted the danger to international security posed by Iran, accusing it of sowing terror and undermining regional sovereignty. The council will vote on condemning Iran's actions, while Iran counters by blaming Israeli attacks for civilian deaths, seeking support against ongoing escalations. Meanwhile, the U.N.'s top rights official urged a cessation of the conflict.

While Gulf states rally for a collective response, Iranian-backed by China, plans separate sessions to address retaliatory strikes. Calls for neutrality and accountability from the International Service for Human Rights emerge, with Oman citing U.S.-Israeli actions as initial provocations. The situation remains volatile, threatening economic stability and regional security.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Tensions Rise as ICE Officers Deployed at Major Airports

Tensions Rise as ICE Officers Deployed at Major Airports

 India
2
Tragedy in the Amazon: Colombian Air Force Plane Crash Claims 34 Lives

Tragedy in the Amazon: Colombian Air Force Plane Crash Claims 34 Lives

 Global
3
Bolsonaro Hospitalized Amid House Arrest Suggestion

Bolsonaro Hospitalized Amid House Arrest Suggestion

 Brazil
4
Desperate Voyage: Migrants Found Packed in Stolen Truck Amid Rising Numbers

Desperate Voyage: Migrants Found Packed in Stolen Truck Amid Rising Numbers

 Mexico

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

From Ideas to Impact: ADB’s New Model for Technology Innovation in Development

Georgia Eyes Green Growth Through New Circular Economy Economic Zones Strategy

Inside Pakistan’s Schooling Gap: Why Millions of Children Remain Out of Class

Beyond the Grid: Rethinking Africa’s Path to Sustainable Electrification

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026