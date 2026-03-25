Gulf States Face Existential Threat from Iranian Strikes Amid Rising Tensions
Gulf Arab states alerted the U.N. Human Rights Council about existential threats from Iranian attacks, potentially constituting war crimes. The conflict involves Iranian retaliation against U.S.-Israeli strikes, impacting infrastructure and civilians. The situation, tagged as dangerous and unpredictable, demands immediate international action to halt such hostilities.
Gulf Arab states warned the U.N. Human Rights Council of existential threats from Iranian strikes on their critical infrastructure, as discussed on Wednesday. The violence, viewed as potential war crimes by the U.N. rights chief, has been a response to ongoing hostilities with the U.S. and Israel, culminating in civilian casualties and escalating oil prices.
Kuwait and the UAE highlighted the danger to international security posed by Iran, accusing it of sowing terror and undermining regional sovereignty. The council will vote on condemning Iran's actions, while Iran counters by blaming Israeli attacks for civilian deaths, seeking support against ongoing escalations. Meanwhile, the U.N.'s top rights official urged a cessation of the conflict.
While Gulf states rally for a collective response, Iranian-backed by China, plans separate sessions to address retaliatory strikes. Calls for neutrality and accountability from the International Service for Human Rights emerge, with Oman citing U.S.-Israeli actions as initial provocations. The situation remains volatile, threatening economic stability and regional security.
(With inputs from agencies.)
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