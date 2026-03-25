Humanitarian Grounds: Calls to Reassess Asiya Andrabi's Life Sentence

On Wednesday, PDP chief Mehbooba Mufti urged a review of the life sentence handed to separatist leader Asiya Andrabi, recommending reinstatement of the former 14-year sentence policy. Mufti stressed the need to abolish life imprisonment until death nationwide, citing prior standards as more appropriate.

Andrabi was sentenced to life on charges of waging war against India, a decision criticized by Mufti and others for its harshness. Mirwaiz Umar Farooq, a prominent Kashmiri preacher, echoed Mufti's sentiments, advocating for Andrabi's release on humanitarian grounds, given her age and health.

Expressing ideological differences with Andrabi, Mufti nevertheless appealed for her conditional parole and case review. This plea aligns with India's precedent of releasing individuals on parole for humanitarian considerations. The former Hurriyat Conference chairman, Mirwaiz, hopes the case will be examined with compassion, reflecting democratic principles.

(With inputs from agencies.)