Left Menu

Humanitarian Grounds: Calls to Reassess Asiya Andrabi's Life Sentence

Mehbooba Mufti of the PDP has advocated for revising Asiya Andrabi's life sentence to 14 years, citing humanitarian reasons. This comes after a court sentenced Andrabi for conspiring against India. Calls for leniency reflect concerns over the harshness of the punishment, especially considering Andrabi's age and health.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Srinagar | Updated: 25-03-2026 17:18 IST | Created: 25-03-2026 17:18 IST
Humanitarian Grounds: Calls to Reassess Asiya Andrabi's Life Sentence
Mehbooba Mufti
  • Country:
  • India

On Wednesday, PDP chief Mehbooba Mufti urged a review of the life sentence handed to separatist leader Asiya Andrabi, recommending reinstatement of the former 14-year sentence policy. Mufti stressed the need to abolish life imprisonment until death nationwide, citing prior standards as more appropriate.

Andrabi was sentenced to life on charges of waging war against India, a decision criticized by Mufti and others for its harshness. Mirwaiz Umar Farooq, a prominent Kashmiri preacher, echoed Mufti's sentiments, advocating for Andrabi's release on humanitarian grounds, given her age and health.

Expressing ideological differences with Andrabi, Mufti nevertheless appealed for her conditional parole and case review. This plea aligns with India's precedent of releasing individuals on parole for humanitarian considerations. The former Hurriyat Conference chairman, Mirwaiz, hopes the case will be examined with compassion, reflecting democratic principles.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Tensions Rise as ICE Officers Deployed at Major Airports

Tensions Rise as ICE Officers Deployed at Major Airports

 India
2
Tragedy in the Amazon: Colombian Air Force Plane Crash Claims 34 Lives

Tragedy in the Amazon: Colombian Air Force Plane Crash Claims 34 Lives

 Global
3
Bolsonaro Hospitalized Amid House Arrest Suggestion

Bolsonaro Hospitalized Amid House Arrest Suggestion

 Brazil
4
Desperate Voyage: Migrants Found Packed in Stolen Truck Amid Rising Numbers

Desperate Voyage: Migrants Found Packed in Stolen Truck Amid Rising Numbers

 Mexico

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

From Ideas to Impact: ADB’s New Model for Technology Innovation in Development

Georgia Eyes Green Growth Through New Circular Economy Economic Zones Strategy

Inside Pakistan’s Schooling Gap: Why Millions of Children Remain Out of Class

Beyond the Grid: Rethinking Africa’s Path to Sustainable Electrification

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026