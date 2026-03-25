Congress Faces Eviction: Deadline Looms for Iconic Offices

The Indian Youth Congress (IYC) aims to extend its March 28 deadline for vacating its office at 5, Raisina Road. This move comes after receiving an eviction notice, as the organization explores legal avenues, according to Congress insiders.

Despite alternative space at Indira Bhavan, the IYC and National Students' Union of India (NSUI) continue operations from their current premises. Formal requests for shifting extensions are imminent, while debate surrounds the political motivations behind the eviction.

The Congress faces the eviction of its historic offices on both Raisina and Akbar Roads. This follows a final notification from the Estate Department, pressuring the party to abandon locations held since 1978. Legal challenges are being considered, with accusations of bias from Congress MP Karti Chidambaram demanding uniform application of rules.

(With inputs from agencies.)