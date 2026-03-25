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Unity in Crisis: All-Party Discussions on West Asia

The government convened an all-party meeting to address the West Asia crisis, involving key ministers like Rajnath Singh and Amit Shah. Foreign Secretary Vikram Misri is expected to present to participants, including representatives from Congress, SP, and BJD, showcasing a collective government approach to international issues.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 25-03-2026 17:30 IST | Created: 25-03-2026 17:30 IST
Unity in Crisis: All-Party Discussions on West Asia
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The government has convened a significant all-party meeting to address the escalating crisis in West Asia. This meeting, held on Wednesday evening, saw participation from major members of the Cabinet Committee on Security, including Defence Minister Rajnath Singh and Home Minister Amit Shah.

Also in attendance were External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar and Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman, illustrating the importance of a united governmental front in addressing international crises. Health Minister J P Nadda, along with Parliamentary Affairs Minister Kiren Rijiju, joined the discussions to provide a comprehensive governmental perspective.

Foreign Secretary Vikram Misri is slated to deliver a presentation to the attendees, while figures from opposition parties like Congress's Tariq Anwar and Mukul Wasnik, the SP's Dharmendra Yadav, and the BJD's Sasmit Patra are involved, highlighting a bipartisan effort in navigating the crisis.

(With inputs from agencies.)

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