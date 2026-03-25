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Diplomatic Thaw: U.S. and Iran Eye Peace Talks Amid Tensions

German Foreign Minister Johann Wadephul has praised U.S. President Donald Trump for initiating negotiations to end the conflict with Iran. He emphasized the importance of seizing this diplomatic opportunity. A senior Iranian official mentioned a U.S. proposal relayed by Pakistan and potential negotiations in Pakistan or Turkey.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 25-03-2026 19:25 IST | Created: 25-03-2026 19:25 IST
Diplomatic Thaw: U.S. and Iran Eye Peace Talks Amid Tensions

German Foreign Minister Johann Wadephul expressed support for U.S. President Donald Trump's efforts to engage in negotiations with Iran to resolve ongoing conflicts. Wadephul highlighted the importance of diplomatic dialogue in a joint conference with Tunisian Foreign Minister Mohamed Ali Nafti in Berlin.

In a recent development, a senior Iranian official revealed that Pakistan has transmitted a proposal from the U.S. to Iran, suggesting that peace talks might occur in Pakistan or Turkey. Despite Tehran's public denials of any diplomatic engagement with the Trump administration, this marked a potential shift towards dialogue.

Johann Wadephul emphasized the importance of such diplomatic opportunities, stating that all efforts should be made to explore this window for resolution. The international political landscape eagerly awaits the outcome of discussions potentially unfolding in Pakistan.

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