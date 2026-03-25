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Political Firestorm Erupts Over Misogynistic Remarks in Kerala Election Campaign

Kerala's Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan condemned misogynistic comments by UDF leader A Irshad against Kayamkulam MLA U Prathibha. The remarks, deemed insulting and character-assassinating, sparked political outrage and highlighted gender issues in politics. Prathibha vowed legal action, emphasizing respect and dignity for women in public service.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Thiruvananthapuram | Updated: 25-03-2026 19:36 IST | Created: 25-03-2026 19:36 IST
Political Firestorm Erupts Over Misogynistic Remarks in Kerala Election Campaign
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Kerala's Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan strongly criticized derogatory remarks made by a UDF leader against Kayamkulam MLA U Prathibha, labeling them as misogynistic and insulting. He asserted that such comments represent a collapse of political culture and are an insult to all women in public service.

During an election event, A Irshad, of the Indian Union Muslim League, accused Prathibha of 'selling' her eloquence and beauty for political gain. This drew sharp condemnation from across the political spectrum, including the UDF's M Liju, calling the remarks unacceptable.

Prathibha announced her intention to pursue legal and police action, stressing the importance of respecting women candidates. She highlighted the development work she has done in her constituency, countering claims of her inactivity while addressing deep-set gender biases in politics.

(With inputs from agencies.)

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