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India's Stance in the West Asia Conflict: A Call for Debate

The Indian government, led by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, is under scrutiny from the Opposition regarding its response to the West Asia conflict involving Iran, Israel, and the US. During a meeting, officials conveyed India's efforts to safeguard its diaspora and energy needs, while Opposition demanded parliamentary debate.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 25-03-2026 21:21 IST | Created: 25-03-2026 21:21 IST
India's Stance in the West Asia Conflict: A Call for Debate
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  • India

Prime Minister Narendra Modi emphasized to US President Donald Trump the urgency of ending the West Asia conflict, the government informed the Opposition at a heated all-party meeting. Pakistan's mediation efforts were dismissed as a repeated tactic by the US since 1981, according to External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar.

The government rejected claims of inactivity, highlighting efforts to engage with Iran post-crisis and ensuring the security of Indians in the Gulf. The Opposition, however, criticized the government's responses as 'unsatisfactory' and called for a debate in Parliament to address the escalating tensions.

Despite government assurances of energy security with diversified oil sourcing, the Opposition remained unsatisfied, demanding more assertive actions. Union ministers and Foreign Secretary Vikram Misri briefed leaders from various parties on India's position, while noting Iran's appreciation for India's protective efforts during maritime tensions.

(With inputs from agencies.)

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