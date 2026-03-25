Left Menu

Congress Party Intensifies Kerala Campaign: Gold Loss, Drug Menace and Alleged LDF-BJP Collusion

The Congress party, intensifying its election campaign in Kerala, accused LDF and BJP of collusion. Highlighted issues include gold theft from Sabarimala, rising drug cases, and unemployment. Rahul Gandhi and Mallikarjun Kharge endorse UDF's five Indira guarantees as solutions, targeting youth and urging a vote for change.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Kozhikode | Updated: 25-03-2026 22:48 IST | Created: 25-03-2026 22:48 IST
Congress Party Intensifies Kerala Campaign: Gold Loss, Drug Menace and Alleged LDF-BJP Collusion
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

In a heated campaign for upcoming Kerala assembly elections, the Congress party has accused the ruling LDF and BJP of undermining its efforts through collusion. Key issues spotlighted include significant gold theft from Sabarimala and rampant drug abuse among youth, as highlighted by Rahul Gandhi during an online Congress-led UDF event.

Rahul criticized the LDF government for the state's high narcotics-related cases and unemployment rates. Echoing his sentiments, Congress chief Mallikarjun Kharge blamed LDF-BJP nexus for Kerala's economic and healthcare downturns, proposing UDF's five Indira guarantees as a promising alternative.

Congress leaders emphasized the alleged secret alliance between CPI(M) and BJP, urging voters to recognize the UDF as the true defender of Kerala's secular spirit. They highlighted pledges, including free transportation for women and financial aid schemes, to attract young voters and propose genuine change for the state's future.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Bolsonaro's 90-Day House Arrest: Health, Surveillance, and Politics

Bolsonaro's 90-Day House Arrest: Health, Surveillance, and Politics

 Global
2
OpenAI's Abrupt Shift: Disney's Billion-Dollar Sora Project Cancelled

OpenAI's Abrupt Shift: Disney's Billion-Dollar Sora Project Cancelled

 Global
3
Panama Ports Dispute Unfolds: Billion-Dollar Arbitration Battle Escalates

Panama Ports Dispute Unfolds: Billion-Dollar Arbitration Battle Escalates

 Global
4
NASA's Bold Move: Moon Base Plan and Mars Mission Overhaul

NASA's Bold Move: Moon Base Plan and Mars Mission Overhaul

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

From Ideas to Impact: ADB’s New Model for Technology Innovation in Development

Georgia Eyes Green Growth Through New Circular Economy Economic Zones Strategy

Inside Pakistan’s Schooling Gap: Why Millions of Children Remain Out of Class

Beyond the Grid: Rethinking Africa’s Path to Sustainable Electrification

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026