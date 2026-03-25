Congress Party Intensifies Kerala Campaign: Gold Loss, Drug Menace and Alleged LDF-BJP Collusion
The Congress party, intensifying its election campaign in Kerala, accused LDF and BJP of collusion. Highlighted issues include gold theft from Sabarimala, rising drug cases, and unemployment. Rahul Gandhi and Mallikarjun Kharge endorse UDF's five Indira guarantees as solutions, targeting youth and urging a vote for change.
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In a heated campaign for upcoming Kerala assembly elections, the Congress party has accused the ruling LDF and BJP of undermining its efforts through collusion. Key issues spotlighted include significant gold theft from Sabarimala and rampant drug abuse among youth, as highlighted by Rahul Gandhi during an online Congress-led UDF event.
Rahul criticized the LDF government for the state's high narcotics-related cases and unemployment rates. Echoing his sentiments, Congress chief Mallikarjun Kharge blamed LDF-BJP nexus for Kerala's economic and healthcare downturns, proposing UDF's five Indira guarantees as a promising alternative.
Congress leaders emphasized the alleged secret alliance between CPI(M) and BJP, urging voters to recognize the UDF as the true defender of Kerala's secular spirit. They highlighted pledges, including free transportation for women and financial aid schemes, to attract young voters and propose genuine change for the state's future.
(With inputs from agencies.)
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