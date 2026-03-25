Trump's Ultimatum: A Harder Hit Awaits Iran

The United States issued a stern warning to Iran on Wednesday, as President Donald Trump threatens intensified action if Tehran doesn't recognize its military defeat. White House press secretary Karoline Leavitt made this announcement, emphasizing the administration's readiness to respond strongly if Iran fails to accept current realities.

Leavitt reiterated that President Trump does not bluff and warned Iran against miscalculations. She conveyed that Trump is prepared to 'unleash hell,' ensuring Iran will face unprecedented retaliation if necessary.

Amidst ongoing U.S.-Israeli military operations against Iran, efforts from countries like Pakistan, Turkey, and Egypt strive for negotiation. Despite initial rejection, Iran reviews a U.S. proposal to end hostilities, indicating diplomatic dialogues continue with cautious optimism, according to senior officials.

(With inputs from agencies.)