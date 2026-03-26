Escalating Tensions: Middle East War Proposal Under Review by Iran

Iran is currently examining a U.S. proposal aimed at ending the ongoing Gulf conflict. However, Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araqchi emphasized on Wednesday that Tehran is not inclined to engage in direct negotiations with Washington at this time.

The proposal, relayed through mediators, suggests ceasing hostilities and includes demands for Iran to cease uranium enrichment and cut ties with regional allies. Despite the outreach, Iran remains firm in its stance, demanding any ceasefire agreement also involve Lebanon.

Meanwhile, the continued conflict has sparked reactions on global financial markets, with a slight uptick in equities and a dip in oil prices. International diplomats, including U.N. Secretary-General Antonio Guterres, are calling for a shift from military escalation to diplomatic dialogue.