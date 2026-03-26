Tensions Rise as Iran Rejects US Middle East War Halt Proposal

Iran has rejected a US plan to pause the ongoing war in the Middle East, escalating the tensions further by launching additional attacks on Israel and Gulf Arab nations. The US proposal aimed at easing sanctions and limiting Iran's nuclear activities was met with Iran's own set of demands.

Tehran insisted on halting the assassination of its officials and ensuring no new wars against it, along with reparations and sovereignty over the Strait of Hormuz. The decision comes amid a rising death toll and displacement in the region, with over 1,500 casualties reported in Iran alone.

President Trump claimed that Iran is still interested in negotiating, but Tehran's foreign minister contradicted this, emphasizing there are no current plans for talks with the US. The standoff has prompted international calls for diplomacy to prevent further escalation.