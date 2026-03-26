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German Minister Boris Pistorius Labels Iran Conflict an Economic Catastrophe

German Defence Minister Boris Pistorius deemed the Iran war an economic disaster, asserting that Germany seeks to avoid involvement. He urged for a ceasefire and expressed Germany's readiness to help secure peace. Speaking in Canberra, Pistorius emphasized that the conflict was not Germany's to fight.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Canberra | Updated: 26-03-2026 07:31 IST | Created: 26-03-2026 07:31 IST
German Minister Boris Pistorius Labels Iran Conflict an Economic Catastrophe
Pistorius
  • Country:
  • Australia

German Defence Minister Boris Pistorius has declared the ongoing Iran conflict an economic disaster, emphasizing Germany's intent to remain uninvolved. During a media briefing in Canberra, Pistorius advocated for an immediate ceasefire, underscoring the war's detrimental global economic effects as it unfolds.

Pistorius, speaking alongside Australian counterpart Richard Marles, stressed Germany's willingness to contribute diplomatically once a path to peace is identified. He firmly stated that Germany had not been consulted or involved in the conflict's beginnings.

Addressing reporters at the Australian Parliament House, Pistorius insisted that the conflict represents a global economic catastrophe, advocating for swift efforts toward cessation. He reiterated Germany's position of non-involvement, citing a lack of prior consultation.

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