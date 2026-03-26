US Forces Achieve Precision in Disabling Iran's Military Might

US forces have launched over 10,000 strikes in the ongoing Iran war, a major blow to Iranian military power according to the American military's Central Command.

Admiral Brad Cooper emphasized the effectiveness of these precision-focused operations, which have significantly crippled Iran's naval and munitions capabilities, achieved in collaboration with Israeli forces.

Despite these efforts, Iran retains control over the strategic Strait of Hormuz, maintaining its influence on crucial shipping lanes through advanced drone and missile tactics.