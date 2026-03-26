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US Forces Achieve Precision in Disabling Iran's Military Might

The US military has hit over 10,000 targets in the Iran war, significantly dismantling Iranian naval and munitions capabilities. Precision strikes, alongside actions from Israeli allies, have weakened Iran's military influence. Despite this, Iran continues to control the Strait of Hormuz, affecting regional shipping routes.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Washington DC | Updated: 26-03-2026 08:27 IST | Created: 26-03-2026 08:27 IST
US Forces Achieve Precision in Disabling Iran's Military Might
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  • Country:
  • United States

US forces have launched over 10,000 strikes in the ongoing Iran war, a major blow to Iranian military power according to the American military's Central Command.

Admiral Brad Cooper emphasized the effectiveness of these precision-focused operations, which have significantly crippled Iran's naval and munitions capabilities, achieved in collaboration with Israeli forces.

Despite these efforts, Iran retains control over the strategic Strait of Hormuz, maintaining its influence on crucial shipping lanes through advanced drone and missile tactics.

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