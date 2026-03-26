G7 Meeting in France: Coordinating Response to West Asia Crisis

On Thursday, External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar traveled to France to participate in the G7 foreign ministers' meeting. The key agenda is to address the ongoing crisis in West Asia, with considerable focus on keeping the Strait of Hormuz open for international shipping.

India is not a G7 member but has been invited as a partner country by current chair France. Diplomatic representatives from the US, Canada, Germany, Italy, France, Japan, and the UK are in attendance. The meeting, held at Abbaye des-Vaux-de-Cernay on March 26 and 27, will also feature bilateral talks on the sidelines.

In addition to India, nations such as Saudi Arabia, South Korea, and Brazil have been invited to foster deeper discussions. Key topics will include strategies to de-escalate tensions in West Asia and tackle Iran's nuclear and ballistic programs. The closing of the Strait of Hormuz has already caused a surge in global oil prices, posing severe implications for energy-dependent nations like India.

(With inputs from agencies.)