Left Menu

Germany Prepared to Support US-Iran Peace

German Defence Minister Boris Pistorius announced Germany's readiness to support a potential peace agreement between the US and Iran. He emphasized securing freedom of navigation in the Hormuz Strait during a meeting with Australian Defence Minister Richard Marles, discussing potential operations without providing specific details.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Berlin | Updated: 26-03-2026 12:18 IST | Created: 26-03-2026 12:18 IST
Germany Prepared to Support US-Iran Peace
German Defence Minister
  • Country:
  • Germany

Germany stands ready to aid in any potential peace agreement between the United States and Iran, as stated by German Defence Minister Boris Pistorius on Thursday.

During a meeting with Australian Defence Minister Richard Marles, Pistorius expressed Germany's commitment to securing peace and ensuring the freedom of navigation, particularly in the strategically crucial Hormuz Strait.

Pistorius stopped short of detailing specific operations, emphasizing the need for discussion should a ceasefire be reached between the involved parties.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
High Stakes Negotiations: Trump's Push for Iran Peace Deal Amid Rising Tensions

High Stakes Negotiations: Trump's Push for Iran Peace Deal Amid Rising Tensi...

 United Arab Emirates
2
Escalating Tensions: U.S.-Iran Conflict and Global Impacts

Escalating Tensions: U.S.-Iran Conflict and Global Impacts

 Global
3
The Lavish Legacy of Delhi's 'Sheesh Mahal': A Political Controversy

The Lavish Legacy of Delhi's 'Sheesh Mahal': A Political Controversy

 India
4
Highlights of the Sports Arena: Top Stories Today

Highlights of the Sports Arena: Top Stories Today

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Inside China’s AI playbook: Low-cost models, global reach, and strategic control

Hidden cost of AI layoffs: Why firms may lose in the long run

Digital work isn’t all gains: Hidden costs of remote jobs

How AI is transforming manufacturing into circular, waste-free system

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026