Germany Prepared to Support US-Iran Peace

Germany stands ready to aid in any potential peace agreement between the United States and Iran, as stated by German Defence Minister Boris Pistorius on Thursday.

During a meeting with Australian Defence Minister Richard Marles, Pistorius expressed Germany's commitment to securing peace and ensuring the freedom of navigation, particularly in the strategically crucial Hormuz Strait.

Pistorius stopped short of detailing specific operations, emphasizing the need for discussion should a ceasefire be reached between the involved parties.

(With inputs from agencies.)