SDPI's Strategic Candidate Withdrawal: A Tactical Play in Kerala

The Social Democratic Party of India (SDPI) has taken a significant political step by withdrawing its candidate, Ashraf K M, from the Manjeshwar Assembly constituency. This move is intended to bolster the chances of secular parties against the BJP, according to the party leadership.

The decision, which appears strategic, was made during a meeting in Uppala, attended by senior state leaders, despite initial reluctances from the candidate himself. Ashraf exited the meeting abruptly, stating that the party's leadership would clarify the rationale behind the withdrawal.

SDPI is actively contesting 44 seats across Kerala in the upcoming Assembly elections. The party indicated that such withdrawals aim to prevent vote splitting, which could benefit the BJP. By doing so, the SDPI reaffirms its commitment to challenging BJP's policies ideologically and politically.

(With inputs from agencies.)