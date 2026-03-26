Israeli Strike Eliminates Key Iranian Naval Commander
Israel claimed responsibility for the death of Commodore Alireza Tangsiri, head of the Iranian Revolutionary Guard’s navy. According to Israeli Defence Minister Israel Katz, Tangsiri was killed alongside other senior naval commanders in an overnight strike. Iran has yet to confirm or respond to Tangsiri’s reported death.
- Country:
- Israel
In a significant development on Thursday, Israel announced its forces killed Commodore Alireza Tangsiri, the chief of the Iranian Revolutionary Guard's navy. Tangsiri was reportedly a crucial figure in strategic maritime operations, including overseeing the closure of vital sea routes in the area.
Israeli Defence Minister Israel Katz stated that Tangsiri was killed along with other high-ranking naval commanders during an overnight military operation. This strike marks a pivotal moment in the ongoing tensions between Israel and Iran, showcasing the heightened military engagement in the region.
Despite Israel's assertion, Iran has not yet confirmed the death of Tangsiri, leaving uncertainty surrounding the actual events. This incident could potentially escalate the already volatile relations between the two countries.
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- Revolutionary Guard
- Alireza Tangsiri
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- ministry
- navy
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- commander
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Israel says it killed Commodore Alireza Tangsiri, the head of Iranian Revolutionary Guard's navy, reports AP.
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