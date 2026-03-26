NATO Allies Boost Defense Spending Amid Global Uncertainty
NATO's European allies and Canada increased defence spending by 20% in 2025. Alliance chief Mark Rutte emphasized the importance of a strong transatlantic bond, urging members to maintain their spending momentum. The U.S. accounted for 60% of NATO's defence expenditure in 2025, amid calls for fairer cost distribution.
NATO's European allies and Canada have amplified their defence spending by 20% in 2025 compared to the previous year, as highlighted in an annual report by alliance chief Mark Rutte. The report urges member nations to sustain this momentum to meet future objectives.
Rutte called on allies to demonstrate a tangible commitment to achieving the 5% GDP spending goal by 2035 at the forthcoming NATO Summit in Ankara. Despite President Trump's critique of NATO's contributions regarding Iran, the alliance continues to aim for a robust transatlantic relationship crucial in these uncertain times.
According to the report, while some countries like Poland, Lithuania, and Latvia have surpassed the new 3.5% target in recent years, the United States still shoulders about 60% of NATO's defence expenditures. This underscores ongoing discussions about equitable defence spending among member states.
(With inputs from agencies.)
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