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France's Strategic G7 Expansion Amid Global Uncertainties

France will host leaders from India, South Korea, Brazil, and Kenya at the G7 Summit in Evian-les-Bains in June. The summit aims to address global economic imbalances, focusing on China's domestic demand and the U.S. deficits. The event faces challenges from the Iran crisis and potential absenteeism of key leaders.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 26-03-2026 17:35 IST | Created: 26-03-2026 17:35 IST
France's Strategic G7 Expansion Amid Global Uncertainties
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In a significant geopolitical move, France will extend invitations to India, South Korea, Brazil, and Kenya for the G7 Summit in Evian-les-Bains this June. Paris hopes to widen support for its agenda of correcting global economic imbalances, even as China, a key player, remains absent.

The summit will unfold against the challenging backdrop of an escalating energy crisis resulting from U.S. and Israeli tensions with Iran. Questions loom over the relevance of the G7, with French officials admitting the situation's fluidity could impact discussions.

Despite China's absence at the summit, French officials committed to engaging Beijing through alternative diplomatic channels. Meanwhile, uncertainties persist over U.S. President Donald Trump's attendance, adding further complexities to the upcoming discussions.

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