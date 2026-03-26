US News Highlights: Labor Market Stability Amidst Global Tensions

In a slight shift within the U.S. labor market, initial claims for unemployment benefits rose by 5,000 to a seasonally adjusted 210,000 for the week ended March 21. This suggests market stability while allowing the Federal Reserve to maintain interest rates amid inflation concerns tied to Middle Eastern conflicts.

Legal battles involving major tech firms continue as a Los Angeles jury ruled against Meta and Google, awarding a $6 million verdict related to social media's harmful impact on youth. These cases could potentially influence future tech liability regulations.

In legislative news, a new bill seeks to prohibit the federal purchase and operation of Chinese-made humanoid robots. The American Security Robotics Act looks to guide U.S. technology acquisitions amid rising global cybersecurity tensions.

(With inputs from agencies.)