Italian Probe Uncovers Public IT Procurement Scandal
Italian tax police conducted searches at state-linked bodies and companies in Rome, relating to an IT procurement contracts probe. The investigation is part of a larger inquiry into Sogei and alleged rigging of contracts through slush funds. Authorities are examining potential corruption and money laundering activities.
- Country:
- Italy
In a sweeping move, Italian tax police have conducted searches of several state-linked organizations and companies in Rome as part of an investigation into IT procurement contracts. This push expands a 2024 probe focused on Sogei, the Treasury's IT arm, accused of rigging contracts through slush funds.
The targets of the search included Italy's power grid operator, the national railway operator RFI, and Polo Strategico Nazionale, which handles public cloud infrastructure. Police also accessed a Telecom Italia executive's office and a defense ministry facility, highlighting the investigation's extensive reach.
Rome prosecutors are delving into allegations involving corruption and money laundering tied to contracts tendered by searched entities and the environment ministry. With a total of 26 individuals under investigation, legal authorities are receiving full cooperation from the defense ministry.
(With inputs from agencies.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Italian police
- IT procurement
- investigation
- Sogei
- TIM
- corruption
- money laundering
- Terna
- RFI
- PSN
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