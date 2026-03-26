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Security Meltdown: Airport Chaos Amid Shutdown Exodus

Airport security officers are resigning amid a partial government shutdown, leading to extended wait times nationwide. The TSA faces potential airport closures and prolonged lines as staffing shortages persist. Amidst political deadlock, the deployment of National Guard troops has been proposed to maintain airport security operations.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 26-03-2026 20:32 IST | Created: 26-03-2026 20:32 IST
Security Meltdown: Airport Chaos Amid Shutdown Exodus

Since February, approximately 500 airport security officers have resigned due to a partial government shutdown, causing lengthy queues and disrupted travel across the United States, according to the Homeland Security Department. The situation has placed severe strain on the TSA as nearly 50,000 officers work without pay.

The TSA has warned that smaller airports may face closure if staffing shortages continue. On a recent Wednesday, 11% of TSA officers were absent, with absenteeism exceeding 30% at key airports, including New York's JFK and Houston's airports. The crisis has prompted officials to consider deploying National Guard troops to airports.

Amid ongoing Senate discussions to restore funding for TSA, travel demand, especially during school breaks, complicates resolution efforts. Political disagreements persist, largely stemming from debates over immigration enforcement policies tied to DHS funding, while DHS law enforcement officers remain on payroll.

(With inputs from agencies.)

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