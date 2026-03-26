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Trump's Secretive 15-Point Peace Plan for Iran

Steve Witkoff, acting as Trump's envoy, revealed a 15-point action plan aimed at fostering peace with Iran. The proposal was delivered through Pakistan, marking the first confirmation by the Trump administration. Witkoff emphasized confidentiality due to the sensitive nature of the negotiations.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Washington DC | Updated: 26-03-2026 20:56 IST | Created: 26-03-2026 20:56 IST
Trump's Secretive 15-Point Peace Plan for Iran
Steve Witkoff
  • Country:
  • United States

In a significant development, Trump's envoy, Steve Witkoff, announced that the U.S. has provided Iran with a 15-point action list, aiming for a possible peace agreement. This strategic framework was conveyed through Pakistan, following instructions to ensure confidentiality.

This action plan marks the first acknowledgment from the Trump administration regarding the 15-point proposal. Witkoff made this revelation during a Cabinet meeting held on Thursday, highlighting the initiative's confidentiality due to ongoing sensitive discussions.

Witkoff expressed optimism, stating, "If a deal happens, it will be great for the country of Iran, the entire region and the world at large," indicating the potential positive outcomes of a successful negotiation.

(With inputs from agencies.)

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