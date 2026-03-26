Trump's Secretive 15-Point Peace Plan for Iran

In a significant development, Trump's envoy, Steve Witkoff, announced that the U.S. has provided Iran with a 15-point action list, aiming for a possible peace agreement. This strategic framework was conveyed through Pakistan, following instructions to ensure confidentiality.

This action plan marks the first acknowledgment from the Trump administration regarding the 15-point proposal. Witkoff made this revelation during a Cabinet meeting held on Thursday, highlighting the initiative's confidentiality due to ongoing sensitive discussions.

Witkoff expressed optimism, stating, "If a deal happens, it will be great for the country of Iran, the entire region and the world at large," indicating the potential positive outcomes of a successful negotiation.

(With inputs from agencies.)