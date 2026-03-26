Tensions Escalate: U.S., Iran, and Regional Unrest

Tensions between the United States and Iran remain high as U.S. President Donald Trump claims that Iran is 'begging to make a deal' despite Tehran's dismissal of his 15-point ceasefire proposal. It comes amid reports of backchannel negotiations, with the U.S. prepping thousands of troops for possible deployment in Iran.

The geopolitical dynamics in the region are further complicated by Israel's military activities in Lebanon. Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu announced an expansion of operations against Hezbollah, showcasing a significant troop presence in southern Lebanon. This follows decades of conflict with Iran-allied forces in the area.

Amidst the unrest, the strategic Strait of Hormuz remains a potential flashpoint. U.S. Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent criticized Iran's control over the passage, crucial for global oil shipments, but expressed confidence in the continuity of tanker traffic despite the ongoing conflict.

(With inputs from agencies.)