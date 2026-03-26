Controversy Erupts Over Maharashtra Minister's Viral Video

A political storm brews in Maharashtra as Minister Narhari Zirwal is embroiled in a scandal following the release of a video purportedly showing him with a transperson. Opposition demands his removal, arguing the incident signifies moral decay in the state's political arena.

Zirwal, affiliated with the Nationalist Congress Party, claims the video is manipulated, suggesting it was leaked for the purposes of blackmail. He defended himself by stating that although he knows the person in the video, he has not engaged in any unethical conduct.

The controversy underscores tensions among ruling parties in Maharashtra and follows recent corruption allegations against Zirwal's department, thereby intensifying scrutiny on the minister and his political affiliations.