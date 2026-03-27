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Kennedy Center Layoffs Amid Trump-Driven Closure Plan

The Kennedy Center has initiated layoffs preceding a planned two-year shutdown, led by President Donald Trump, for reconstruction purposes. The exact number of staff affected remains unspecified. Trump, who appointed himself chairman and filled the board with allies, announced the closure beginning in July.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 27-03-2026 00:04 IST | Created: 27-03-2026 00:04 IST
Kennedy Center Layoffs Amid Trump-Driven Closure Plan
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The prestigious Kennedy Center has commenced layoffs in anticipation of President Donald Trump's proposed two-year closure for reconstruction. This move, as reported by the Washington Post, affects multiple departments, with the exact number of job losses still uncertain.

In December, the Center's board controversially agreed to rename the establishment as the Donald J. Trump and John F. Kennedy Memorial Center for the Performing Arts. However, the center has yet to comment on the current developments.

President Trump declared his intentions to shut down the center starting in July, taking over as chairman and appointing allies to the board. This decision marks a significant shake-up for the Washington arts scene.

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