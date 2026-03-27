Urgency of UNSC Reforms and Global Governance Highlighted at G7 Meeting
External Affairs Minister S. Jaishankar emphasized the need for United Nations Security Council reforms, efficient peacekeeping operations, and stronger humanitarian supply chains at the G7 Foreign Ministers' Meeting in France. He also addressed energy challenges and food security concerns of the Global South and discussed the West Asia crisis.
- Country:
- France
At the G7 Foreign Ministers' Meeting in France, External Affairs Minister S. Jaishankar called for urgent reforms in the United Nations Security Council. He underscored the importance of streamlining peacekeeping operations and bolstering humanitarian supply chains, while addressing global governance reforms.
During the session, Jaishankar also raised key concerns affecting the Global South, including challenges related to energy, fertilizer supplies, and food security. These issues were prominently featured as pressing challenges that need immediate international attention.
The meeting, hosted in France, provided a platform for discussions on the West Asia crisis, emphasizing the necessity of keeping the Strait of Hormuz open amid escalating tensions. Jaishankar engaged in bilateral talks with other foreign ministers to explore collaborative solutions.