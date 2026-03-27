G7 Summit Excludes South Africa Amidst Diplomatic Pressures

French officials have denied claims that South Africa was excluded from the upcoming G7 summit due to U.S. pressure. Instead, France has invited Kenya, with the G7 set to meet in June in Evian-les-Bains.

The decision has sparked controversy as South Africa, traditionally a guest at such summits, cited U.S. threats to boycott if they attended. However, both France and the U.S. refute that Washington influenced the decision, highlighting Kenya's invitation followed collective G7 member discussions.

While France aims to tackle long-term global financial stability at the summit, immediate challenges such as the Iran crisis and shifting international relations are expected to dominate proceedings. China's absence further fuels the debate over the G7's role as a 'club of rich countries'.