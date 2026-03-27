Trump Halts Iran Energy Attacks Amid Positive Diplomatic Talks

U.S. President Donald Trump announced a temporary pause on attacks against Iranian energy plants, following a request from Tehran. This decision was relayed in a statement on Truth Social, declaring a 10-day cessation period effective until April 6, 2026.

According to President Trump, diplomatic discussions with Iran are yielding constructive outcomes. He criticized media reports that offer contrary perspectives, asserting that negotiations are indeed progressing well.

This development indicates a potential de-escalation in U.S.-Iran tensions as both parties engage in dialogue. The international community is closely monitoring these discussions for further diplomatic breakthroughs.

(With inputs from agencies.)