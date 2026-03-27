Turbulence at Airports: Trump Weighs Executive Action to Pay Security Staff

In response to ongoing airport security staff shortages, President Donald Trump is weighing the use of executive powers to pay the workforce if Congress cannot resolve funding for the Department of Homeland Security (DHS). The debate emerges amidst a partial government shutdown that began in February and has resulted in more than 500 Transportation Security Administration (TSA) officers resigning, further straining airport operations.

While Trump considers various strategies to maintain payrolls for TSA workers, the White House insists these discussions are exploratory, citing a need to fund DHS for effective payment solutions. However, political tensions remain, as Democrats demand reforms in DHS immigration policies, particularly after controversial incidents involving agents, and Republicans push back on separate TSA funding.

A potential increase in TSA workforce absenteeism threatens operational capacity at U.S. airports, with smaller airports potentially facing closures. As spring-break travel surges with volume higher than previous years, airlines and industry groups urge swift Congressional action to alleviate the challenges. Despite these efforts, Senate negotiations continue to stall on resolving TSA funding independently from immigration enforcement financing.