Left Menu

Navigating Geopolitical Tensions: Jaishankar and Anand Discuss West Asia Crisis at G7

External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar met with Canadian counterpart Anita Anand on the sidelines of the G7 meeting in France. They discussed the West Asia crisis, trade, and cooperation in critical sectors. The G7 meeting focuses on global economic and geopolitical challenges, including securing the Strait of Hormuz.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Paris | Updated: 27-03-2026 09:31 IST | Created: 27-03-2026 09:31 IST
Navigating Geopolitical Tensions: Jaishankar and Anand Discuss West Asia Crisis at G7
  • Country:
  • France

In a significant diplomatic engagement at the G7 meeting in France, External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar and Canadian Foreign Minister Anita Anand held discussions centered around the ongoing West Asia crisis and its global implications.

The dialogue, which took place on the sidelines of the G7 Foreign Ministers' Meeting, highlighted the necessity to keep the Strait of Hormuz open. This crucial passage handles around 20% of global oil and LNG, and recent blockades by Iran have led to soaring global prices.

Beyond regional tensions, the ministers explored avenues for enhancing bilateral cooperation in trade, critical minerals, agriculture, and education. The G7 meeting, hosted by France, seeks to address pressing geopolitical and economic issues, influencing global foreign policy dynamics.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Current Developments in Health Sector: A Comprehensive Overview

Current Developments in Health Sector: A Comprehensive Overview

 Global
2
Greater Bay Airlines Increases Fuel Surcharge Amid Rising Fuel Prices

Greater Bay Airlines Increases Fuel Surcharge Amid Rising Fuel Prices

 China
3
Unlocking Tsunami Mysteries: Key Discoveries from Space Observations

Unlocking Tsunami Mysteries: Key Discoveries from Space Observations

 Global
4
Gorakhpur Hosts National Women's Rowing Camp Ahead of Asian Games

Gorakhpur Hosts National Women's Rowing Camp Ahead of Asian Games

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Inside China’s AI playbook: Low-cost models, global reach, and strategic control

Hidden cost of AI layoffs: Why firms may lose in the long run

Digital work isn’t all gains: Hidden costs of remote jobs

How AI is transforming manufacturing into circular, waste-free system

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026