Navigating Geopolitical Tensions: Jaishankar and Anand Discuss West Asia Crisis at G7

In a significant diplomatic engagement at the G7 meeting in France, External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar and Canadian Foreign Minister Anita Anand held discussions centered around the ongoing West Asia crisis and its global implications.

The dialogue, which took place on the sidelines of the G7 Foreign Ministers' Meeting, highlighted the necessity to keep the Strait of Hormuz open. This crucial passage handles around 20% of global oil and LNG, and recent blockades by Iran have led to soaring global prices.

Beyond regional tensions, the ministers explored avenues for enhancing bilateral cooperation in trade, critical minerals, agriculture, and education. The G7 meeting, hosted by France, seeks to address pressing geopolitical and economic issues, influencing global foreign policy dynamics.

(With inputs from agencies.)