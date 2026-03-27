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U.S. Senate Passes Partial DHS Funding Amid Immigration Policy Standoff

The U.S. Senate passed a funding bill for most of the Department of Homeland Security, excluding ICE and part of Customs and Border Protection. The funding excludes certain components until Congress reaches consensus on immigration rules. TSA workers have been affected due to work without pay amid this dispute.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 27-03-2026 13:18 IST | Created: 27-03-2026 13:18 IST
U.S. Senate Passes Partial DHS Funding Amid Immigration Policy Standoff
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The U.S. Senate has approved a funding package covering most of the Department of Homeland Security's components, leaving out funding for Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) and parts of Customs and Border Protection. However, the House of Representatives must still ratify the package for its full enactment, according to reports from various media sources.

The Senate's approval comes via a voice vote during an unusual overnight session. The move aims to fund agencies like the Transportation Security Administration and the U.S. Coast Guard. However, Majority Leader John Thune was unavailable for comment outside of regular working hours.

President Donald Trump, prior to the Senate's agreement, mentioned a potential executive action to pay airport security workers. The hold-up in funding links to a larger debate over immigration policies, intensified by recent incidents. Democrats continue to block the Department of Homeland Security budget until changes in immigration laws, especially those involving citizenship proof during voter registration, are addressed.

(With inputs from agencies.)

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