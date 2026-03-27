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Deepening Russia-Iran Ties Alarm G7 Allies

British foreign minister Yvette Cooper expressed concerns over the growing relationship between Russia and Iran. This comes after accusations from European powers about Moscow assisting Tehran in targeting U.S. forces in the Middle East. G7 allies are closely monitoring these developments during their meeting in France.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 27-03-2026 14:02 IST | Created: 27-03-2026 14:02 IST
Deepening Russia-Iran Ties Alarm G7 Allies

British foreign minister Yvette Cooper announced on Friday that the United Kingdom and fellow G7 allies were growing increasingly concerned over the tightening relationship between Russia and Iran.

The statement follows new allegations by European powers claiming that Moscow is assisting Tehran in targeting U.S. forces stationed in the Middle East conflict zones.

Cooper's comments were made ahead of an important G7 meeting taking place in France, highlighting the group's vigilance on the evolving geopolitical dynamics in the region.

(With inputs from agencies.)

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