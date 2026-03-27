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Senate Blocks ICE Funding Amid Government Shutdown

The U.S. Senate passed a bill to fund most of the Department of Homeland Security but withheld financing for ICE. This move came during a partial government shutdown, impacting airport operations as TSA employees worked without pay. The bill could face a vote in the House soon.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 27-03-2026 15:58 IST | Created: 27-03-2026 15:58 IST
Senate Blocks ICE Funding Amid Government Shutdown
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In a significant legislative move, the U.S. Senate approved a bill on Friday that would fund most of the Department of Homeland Security while withholding financial support for Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE). This decision follows a prolonged partial government shutdown that has led to notable disruptions at airports nationwide.

The funding impasse has resulted in tens of thousands of Transportation Security Administration (TSA) employees working without pay, leading some to call in sick or resign. In response to the mounting crisis, President Donald Trump announced he would take executive action to ensure pay for 50,000 airport security workers amid widespread travel disturbances.

The Senate's legislation aims to finance DHS components like TSA and the U.S. Coast Guard, but restricts funds for ICE and portions of Customs and Border Protection. House Representatives are expected to vote on the measure shortly. Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer emphasized the need for serious reform without increasing funding for what he described as Trump's 'rogue and deadly militia.'

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