Senate Blocks ICE Funding Amid Government Shutdown

In a significant legislative move, the U.S. Senate approved a bill on Friday that would fund most of the Department of Homeland Security while withholding financial support for Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE). This decision follows a prolonged partial government shutdown that has led to notable disruptions at airports nationwide.

The funding impasse has resulted in tens of thousands of Transportation Security Administration (TSA) employees working without pay, leading some to call in sick or resign. In response to the mounting crisis, President Donald Trump announced he would take executive action to ensure pay for 50,000 airport security workers amid widespread travel disturbances.

The Senate's legislation aims to finance DHS components like TSA and the U.S. Coast Guard, but restricts funds for ICE and portions of Customs and Border Protection. House Representatives are expected to vote on the measure shortly. Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer emphasized the need for serious reform without increasing funding for what he described as Trump's 'rogue and deadly militia.'