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Escalation of Israeli Attacks on Iran

Israel's Defence Minister, Israel Katz, announced plans to escalate and expand military attacks on Iran. Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and Katz have warned Iran to cease missile strikes on Israeli civilians, but as these continue, Israel prepares to target additional locations aiding Iran's weapon operations.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Jerusalem | Updated: 27-03-2026 16:26 IST | Created: 27-03-2026 16:26 IST
Escalation of Israeli Attacks on Iran
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  • Israel

Amid rising tensions, Israel's Defence Minister, Israel Katz, announced an escalation in military operations targeting Iran. Stressing the ongoing threat to Israeli civilians, Katz stated on Friday that attacks would broaden to new areas linked to Iran's military initiatives.

The announcement follows continued missile launches from Iranian forces despite warnings from Katz and Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu. Both leaders have criticized what they describe as Iran's 'terrorist regime'.

The minister warned of increasingly heavy repercussions for Iran's actions, labeling the missile strikes as war crimes against Israel and emphasizing a commitment to protect Israeli citizens.

(With inputs from agencies.)

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