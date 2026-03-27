Escalation of Israeli Attacks on Iran

Amid rising tensions, Israel's Defence Minister, Israel Katz, announced an escalation in military operations targeting Iran. Stressing the ongoing threat to Israeli civilians, Katz stated on Friday that attacks would broaden to new areas linked to Iran's military initiatives.

The announcement follows continued missile launches from Iranian forces despite warnings from Katz and Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu. Both leaders have criticized what they describe as Iran's 'terrorist regime'.

The minister warned of increasingly heavy repercussions for Iran's actions, labeling the missile strikes as war crimes against Israel and emphasizing a commitment to protect Israeli citizens.

(With inputs from agencies.)