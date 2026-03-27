Ukraine Hones Security Ties Amid Growing Global Tensions

Ukraine is on the brink of securing several security agreements, particularly with the UAE and Qatar, to address Iranian attacks. The country's foreign minister highlighted concerns over Moscow's alleged support to Tehran on Friday.

Amid a stalemate in U.S.-mediated peace talks to end the war, Andrii Sybiha, in an interview at the G7 in France, suggested that China could be pivotal in future negotiations given its significant influence on Moscow.

Sybiha further revealed that he had been invited to Beijing and expressed a desire to visit in the near term, signaling possible diplomatic engagements.

(With inputs from agencies.)