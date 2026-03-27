Ukraine Hones Security Ties Amid Growing Global Tensions
Ukraine is nearing agreements on security with nations including the UAE and Qatar. The deals aim to counter Iranian threats, with concerns about Moscow's aid to Tehran. Meanwhile, Ukraine's foreign minister sees potential for China’s involvement in future peace talks amid U.S. mediation struggles.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 27-03-2026 16:45 IST | Created: 27-03-2026 16:45 IST
Ukraine is on the brink of securing several security agreements, particularly with the UAE and Qatar, to address Iranian attacks. The country's foreign minister highlighted concerns over Moscow's alleged support to Tehran on Friday.
Amid a stalemate in U.S.-mediated peace talks to end the war, Andrii Sybiha, in an interview at the G7 in France, suggested that China could be pivotal in future negotiations given its significant influence on Moscow.
Sybiha further revealed that he had been invited to Beijing and expressed a desire to visit in the near term, signaling possible diplomatic engagements.
(With inputs from agencies.)
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- Ukraine
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- UAE
- Qatar
- Tehran
- Moscow
- China
- U.S.-mediated peace talks
- Andrii Sybiha
- G7
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