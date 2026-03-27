Left Menu

Ukraine Hones Security Ties Amid Growing Global Tensions

Ukraine is nearing agreements on security with nations including the UAE and Qatar. The deals aim to counter Iranian threats, with concerns about Moscow's aid to Tehran. Meanwhile, Ukraine's foreign minister sees potential for China’s involvement in future peace talks amid U.S. mediation struggles.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 27-03-2026 16:45 IST | Created: 27-03-2026 16:45 IST
Ukraine Hones Security Ties Amid Growing Global Tensions
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

Ukraine is on the brink of securing several security agreements, particularly with the UAE and Qatar, to address Iranian attacks. The country's foreign minister highlighted concerns over Moscow's alleged support to Tehran on Friday.

Amid a stalemate in U.S.-mediated peace talks to end the war, Andrii Sybiha, in an interview at the G7 in France, suggested that China could be pivotal in future negotiations given its significant influence on Moscow.

Sybiha further revealed that he had been invited to Beijing and expressed a desire to visit in the near term, signaling possible diplomatic engagements.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Royal Challengers Bengaluru Faces Setback: Thushara Ruled Out of IPL Opener

Royal Challengers Bengaluru Faces Setback: Thushara Ruled Out of IPL Opener

 Global
2
Delhi Faces Water Supply Disruptions: Key Areas Affected

Delhi Faces Water Supply Disruptions: Key Areas Affected

 India
3
Omax Autos Ltd Fends Off Ransomware Attack on IT Systems

Omax Autos Ltd Fends Off Ransomware Attack on IT Systems

 India
4
Crime Unfolds: Major Arrests in Delhi Gang War

Crime Unfolds: Major Arrests in Delhi Gang War

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Inside China’s AI playbook: Low-cost models, global reach, and strategic control

Hidden cost of AI layoffs: Why firms may lose in the long run

Digital work isn’t all gains: Hidden costs of remote jobs

How AI is transforming manufacturing into circular, waste-free system

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026